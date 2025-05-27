Zscaler, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Red Canary to Enhance Managed Detection and Response Capabilities

Zscaler announces acquisition of Red Canary, enhancing its cloud security capabilities with advanced Managed Detection and Response services.

Quiver AI Summary

Zscaler, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire Red Canary, a leader in Managed Detection and Response, to enhance its cloud security offerings. Red Canary, known for its expertise in security operations and high-speed threat investigation, will integrate with Zscaler's extensive data resources and ThreatLabz research capabilities to create a unified Security Operations Center. This collaboration aims to improve the detection, response, and mitigation of cyber threats using AI-driven tools. Zscaler's CEO, Jay Chaudhry, emphasized the acquisition’s alignment with their vision for an advanced AI-powered SOC. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in August 2025 and will bolster Zscaler’s market position, particularly for its Fortune 500 client base.

Potential Positives

Zscaler's acquisition of Red Canary expands its capabilities in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), enhancing its overall cloud security offerings.

This acquisition allows Zscaler to integrate Red Canary's expertise, potentially improving threat detection and response times significantly for its customers.

The transaction is expected to redefine security operations by combining AI-driven workflows with human expertise, positioning Zscaler as a leader in addressing modern cyber threats.

Red Canary's recognition in industry reports reinforces Zscaler's commitment to maintaining its leadership in cloud security and innovation in AI-driven solutions.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Red Canary is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, which could delay or derail the acquisition process.

The potential integration challenges and risks involving retaining key employees from Red Canary may affect the success of the acquisition.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainty regarding the expected benefits and impacts of the acquisition, highlighting possible discrepancies between projections and actual outcomes.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Zscaler's acquisition of Red Canary?

Zscaler aims to enhance its Managed Detection and Response capabilities and unify its AI-driven security operations through the acquisition.

How does Red Canary improve threat detection for Zscaler?

Red Canary enables security teams to investigate threats up to 10 times faster with 99.6% accuracy and automates remediation workflows.

What benefits will customers gain from this acquisition?

The acquisition will provide customers with a fully integrated Zero Trust platform and accelerated AI-powered security operations.

When is the acquisition of Red Canary expected to close?

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in August 2025.

What expertise does Red Canary bring to Zscaler?

Red Canary offers over a decade of experience in security operations, enhancing Zscaler's threat detection and response capabilities across multiple environments.

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,480 shares for an estimated $38,228,210 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,982 shares for an estimated $8,642,063 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 16,528 shares for an estimated $3,473,249 .

. REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,636 shares for an estimated $2,124,196 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,060,000

MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,354 shares for an estimated $1,468,957 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,018 shares for an estimated $1,002,674.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZS forecast page.

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $250.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Red Canary, a recognized leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR). With over 10 years of expertise in security operations (SecOps), Red Canary has enabled its extensive customer base to investigate threats up to 10 times faster



1



with 99.6% accuracy, while streamlining workflows through automated remediation. Combined with Zscaler’s massive amounts of high-quality data—derived from the world's largest security cloud—and global intelligence from its ThreatLabz Security Research team, the combination will deliver a unified, agentic Security Operations Center (SOC) that combines AI-driven workflows with human expertise. These complementary capabilities will redefine how businesses detect, respond to, and mitigate modern cyber threats.





“With our innovative AI-powered risk management services like Risk360 and the acquired data fabric technology from Avalor, we are disrupting legacy security operations just like we did with our Zero Trust Exchange



TM



platform,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “The proposed acquisition of Red Canary is a natural expansion of our capabilities into managed detection and response and threat intelligence to accelerate our vision of AI-powered SOC of the future. By integrating Red Canary with Zscaler, we will deliver to our customers the power of a fully integrated Zero Trust platform and AI-powered security operations.”





Protecting nearly 45% of the Fortune 500 organizations, Zscaler has established over 15 years of leadership operating the world's largest cloud security platform which processes over 500 billion daily transactions. It has leveraged its massive, high-quality data lake to accelerate the development of advanced AI-driven solutions, like Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX) and Zscaler Exposure Management. A proven innovator in MDR, Red Canary has been recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response for the third consecutive year and featured in the Gartner® Market Guide for MDR for the seventh year in a row. Within the SOC, Red Canary plays a crucial role by helping security teams automate remediation workflows, resulting in greater efficiency and improved security outcomes.





By bringing together Zscaler’s AI-powered Zero Trust platform with Red Canary’s domain expertise in threat detection and response—spanning endpoints, identity, network, and cloud workloads—this transaction is uniquely positioned to address the operator pain points that often lead to missed signals, incomplete threat analysis, and increased vulnerability to undetected threats. The integration of Zscaler and Red Canary will better enable security teams to detect, triage, investigate, and respond to threats with greater speed and efficiency, helping organizations confidently and precisely tackle modern security challenges.





“For over 10 years, we’ve protected our customers by combining high-fidelity signals with agentic AI, behavioral analytics, and global threat intelligence—delivering fast, accurate, and high-quality threat detection and response,” said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. “As part of Zscaler, we will elevate how IT and security teams address the rapidly shifting threat landscape with the strength of our combined technology and expertise. Zscaler’s global scale and reach provide the resources and granular data needed to fuel advanced AI, threat intelligence, and detection engineering, giving us a broader view of adversary behavior while enabling faster innovation across the board. Both companies share a relentless commitment to quality, execution, and delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers.”





The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in August 2025.





________________









1



10x faster on average compared to traditional security approaches

















Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits and impacts of the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate Red Canary technology into our cloud platform and our ability to retain key employees of Red Canary after the acquisition.





Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 10, 2025, which is available on our website at





ir.zscaler.com





and on the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at









https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks









are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Pavel Radda





press@zscaler.com







Investor Relations Contact:







Ashwin Kesireddy





ir@zscaler.com



