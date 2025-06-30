Zscaler, Inc. Announces $1.5 Billion Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028

Zscaler plans to offer $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes, maturing July 2028, to qualified institutional buyers.

Zscaler, Inc. announced plans to offer $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering aimed at qualified institutional buyers, with an option for initial purchasers to buy an additional $225 million. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and may convert to cash, stock, or a combination, depending on circumstances. Zscaler intends to use the proceeds for capped call transactions and general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential acquisitions. The offering is contingent on market conditions, and the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, making them exempt from public sale. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the offering and its implications, with a disclaimer about the uncertainties involved.

Potential Positives

Zscaler intends to raise $1.5 billion through a private offering of convertible senior notes, which indicates robust market interest and the ability to access capital for strategic initiatives.

The notes will mature in 2028 and are convertible into cash or shares of Zscaler’s common stock, providing flexibility in capital management.

The company plans to use a portion of the proceeds for capped call transactions, which are expected to mitigate potential dilution of the common stock when notes are converted.

Zscaler's ability to attract institutional buyers shows confidence from the market in its financial stability and future growth prospects.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a significant $1.5 billion convertible senior notes offering may indicate a need for substantial capital, which could raise concerns about the company's financial health.

Details of the offering—including the potential for dilution of shares due to conversion—could negatively impact investor sentiment and stock performance.

The mention of forward-looking statements highlights inherent uncertainties in Zscaler's future plans and could lead to a loss of investor confidence if projections do not materialize as anticipated.

FAQ

What is Zscaler's recent offering amount?

Zscaler announced an intention to offer $1.5 billion in convertible senior notes.

Who can buy Zscaler's convertible senior notes?

The notes are offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

When will Zscaler's notes mature?

The convertible senior notes are set to mature on July 15, 2028.

What are Zscaler's plans for the offering proceeds?

Zscaler plans to use proceeds for capped call transactions and general corporate purposes.

What impact might the offering have on Zscaler's stock?

The offering could lead to increased market activity, potentially affecting Zscaler’s stock price.

$ZS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 310,480 shares for an estimated $74,334,707 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,824 shares for an estimated $20,416,445 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,364 shares for an estimated $9,138,732 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,333 shares for an estimated $8,093,118 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 21,617 shares for an estimated $5,683,048 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,853 shares for an estimated $5,039,983 .

. ADAM GELLER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,671 shares for an estimated $2,037,037 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,004 shares for an estimated $1,294,407 .

. RAJ JUDGE (EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures) sold 2,957 shares for an estimated $898,047

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,721 shares for an estimated $741,019

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

$ZS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $305.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) today announced that it intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Zscaler also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $225 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Zscaler and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will mature on July 15, 2028, unless earlier converted or repurchased and will be convertible under certain circumstances into cash, shares of Zscaler’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Zscaler’s common stock, at Zscaler’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase rights and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.





Zscaler intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Zscaler intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.





Further, in connection with the pricing of the notes, Zscaler expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions are expected to cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the notes, the number of shares of Zscaler’s common stock that will initially underlie the notes. The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to Zscaler’s common stock upon any conversion of notes and/or offset any cash payments Zscaler is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Zscaler expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.





Zscaler has been advised that, in connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates may purchase shares of Zscaler’s common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to Zscaler’s common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of Zscaler’s common stock or the notes at that time.





In addition, Zscaler has been advised that the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to Zscaler’s common stock and/or purchasing or selling Zscaler’s common stock or other securities of Zscaler in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so during the observation period related to a conversion of the notes, in connection with any fundamental change repurchase of the notes, and to the extent Zscaler unwinds a corresponding portion of the capped call transactions, following any other repurchase of the notes). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of Zscaler’s common stock or the notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the notes, and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the number of shares and value of the consideration that a noteholder will receive upon conversion of its notes.





The notes will be offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the notes, nor any shares of Zscaler’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.





This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” or “expect,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Zscaler’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed terms of the notes, capped call transactions and repurchase or early conversion of the notes, exercise of the purchasers option to purchase additional notes, and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering.





Zscaler’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Zscaler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Zscaler’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 29, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, and Zscaler disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Relations Contact:







Ashwin Kesireddy





Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance





ir@zscaler.com







Media Contact:







Nick Gonzalez, Sr. Manager, Media Relations





press@zscaler.com



