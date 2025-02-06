Zscaler, Inc. to Announce Q2 Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings on March 5, 2025

Zscaler will announce Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings on March 5, followed by an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Quiver AI Summary

Zscaler, Inc. will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings after the market closes on March 5, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time to discuss the results, which will be accessible via a live webcast and phone registration. Zscaler is recognized for its cloud security solutions, particularly the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, which offers extensive protection against cyber threats for its global customer base.

Potential Positives

Zscaler will be reporting its second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings, indicating transparency and ongoing performance tracking for investors.

The scheduled investor conference call signifies the company's commitment to engaging with shareholders and providing insights into financial results and future strategy.

The mention of Zscaler's Zero Trust Exchange™ highlights its leadership in cloud security and demonstrates its critical role in protecting customers from cyber threats, which may enhance investor confidence.

Zscaler's global presence with over 150 data centers reinforces its scalability and reliability in delivering cloud security services, appealing to a broad customer base.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Zscaler release its Q2 fiscal 2025 earnings?

Zscaler will release its second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings on March 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the investor conference call?

The investor conference call will be held on March 5, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

How can I access the Zscalerearnings conference call

You can access the call via webcast on the Zscaler website or by registering for a dial-in number.

Where can I find Zscaler's investor relations information?

Investor relations information can be found at ir.zscaler.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section.

What is the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™?

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ is a cloud security platform that protects users and applications from cyber threats globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZS Insider Trading Activity

$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,825 shares for an estimated $4,094,969 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 18,895 shares for an estimated $3,402,375 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,592 shares for an estimated $1,581,378 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,830

SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,336 shares for an estimated $1,363,433 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,715 shares for an estimated $1,062,004.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.









Date:





Wednesday, March 5, 2025









Time:





1:30 p.m. PT









Webcast:









https://ir.zscaler.com













Dial-in:





To join by phone, register at the following link:



Click Here



. After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a personal PIN that you will need to join the call.













Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2025 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.







About Zscaler







Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.







Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at









https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks









are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.









Media Relations Contact:







Natalia Wodecki









press@zscaler.com











Investor Relations Contact:







Ashwin Kesireddy









ir@zscaler.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.