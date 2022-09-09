Markets
Zscaler Gains On Higher Q4 Revenue Growth, Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) shares are trading more than 16 percent higher on Friday morning after the company announced 61 percent surge in fourth quarter revenues. Further, the company expects better revenue for the first quarter period, better than last year.

Fourth quarter earnings were $318.1 million compared to $151.59 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $36.4 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue in a range of $339-$341 million. In the prior year first quarter, the company reported loss of $0.65 per share on revenue of $230.52 billion.

For the full year, the company's outlook is for adjusted earnings in a range of $1.16-$1.18 per share. Revenue for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of $1.49-$1.50 billion.

Shares of Zscaler is currently at $180.52, up 17.28 percent from the previous close of $154.25 on a volume of 1,868,003.

