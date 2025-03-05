ZSCALER Earnings Results: $ZS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ZSCALER ($ZS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.78 per share, beating estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $647,900,000, missing estimates of $654,626,326 by $-6,726,326.

ZSCALER Insider Trading Activity

ZSCALER insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 22,825 shares for an estimated $4,094,969 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 18,895 shares for an estimated $3,402,375 .

. MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,592 shares for an estimated $1,581,378 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,830

SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,336 shares for an estimated $1,363,433 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,715 shares for an estimated $1,062,004.

ZSCALER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 381 institutional investors add shares of ZSCALER stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZSCALER Government Contracts

We have seen $200,617 of award payments to $ZS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ZSCALER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

