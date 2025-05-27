ZSCALER Earnings Preview: Recent $ZS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZSCALER ($ZS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $686,864,296 and earnings of $0.78 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ZS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ZSCALER Insider Trading Activity

ZSCALER insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,480 shares for an estimated $38,228,210 .

. SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,982 shares for an estimated $8,642,063 .

. ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 16,528 shares for an estimated $3,473,249 .

. REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,636 shares for an estimated $2,124,196 .

. ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,060,000

MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,354 shares for an estimated $1,468,957 .

. JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,018 shares for an estimated $1,002,674.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ZSCALER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of ZSCALER stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ZSCALER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ZSCALER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ZSCALER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZS forecast page.

ZSCALER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $250.0 on 03/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.