News & Insights

Stocks

Zscaler down 6% at $195.85 after Q1 results and updated guidance

December 02, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Zscaler (ZS) are down 6% or $12.66 at $195.85 after the company reported Q1 results, issued Q2 guidance and also updated its FY25 projections. The management also reiterated that “effective August 1, 2024, the beginning of the company’s fiscal year ending July 31, 2025, we are using a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% for the purpose of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods in fiscal 2025 and beyond.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ZS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.