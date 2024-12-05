Zscaler call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zscaler (ZS) with 15,576 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.01%. Dec-24 225 calls and 12/6 weekly 210 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.