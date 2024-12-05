Zscaler call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zscaler (ZS) with 15,576 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 32.01%. Dec-24 225 calls and 12/6 weekly 210 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.30. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
