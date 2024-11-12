Zscaler call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Zscaler (ZS) with 22,789 calls trading, 8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 56.89%. Nov-24 215 calls and Nov-24 210 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 13,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on December 2nd.

