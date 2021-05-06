Zscaler Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $167.68, changing hands as low as $166.28 per share. Zscaler Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZS's low point in its 52 week range is $69.90 per share, with $230.8808 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $166.83.

