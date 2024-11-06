Zscaler Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $191.06, changing hands as high as $196.15 per share. Zscaler Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZS's low point in its 52 week range is $153.45 per share, with $259.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.49.

