Zscaler (BIT:1ZS) Price Target Decreased by 19.77% to 211.34

The average one-year price target for Zscaler (BIT:1ZS) has been revised to €211.34 / share. This is a decrease of 19.77% from the prior estimate of €263.41 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €148.18 to a high of €312.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.40% from the latest reported closing price of €121.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an decrease of 590 owner(s) or 39.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ZS is 0.13%, an increase of 56.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 85,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 2,583K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZS by 14.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,572K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ZS by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,412K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZS by 0.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,402K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,070K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ZS by 23.76% over the last quarter.

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