Zscaler (BER:0ZC) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 181.38

The average one-year price target for Zscaler (BER:0ZC) has been revised to 181.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of 164.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.23 to a high of 255.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.55% from the latest reported closing price of 148.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZC is 0.30%, an increase of 21.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 75,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 2,967K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,649K shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 32.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,732K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 17.72% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,363K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares, representing a decrease of 76.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 30.49% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,018K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 20.05% over the last quarter.

WestBridge Capital Management holds 1,996K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

