Zscaler (BER:0ZC) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 161.12

The average one-year price target for Zscaler (BER:0ZC) has been revised to 161.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of 145.93 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.40 to a high of 240.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.82% from the latest reported closing price of 131.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1054 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZC is 0.27%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 74,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,054K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 7.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,681K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,649K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 63.54% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,363K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,162K shares, representing a decrease of 76.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 30.49% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,021K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC by 1.51% over the last quarter.

