Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), a provider of cloud-native security solutions, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on March 5, 2025. The announcement highlights significant financial gains, with its reported revenue of $647.9 million surpassing the market’s expectation of $634 million. Similarly, the company delivered a non-GAAP EPS of $0.78, exceeding predictions of $0.69. The quarter reflects the company's robust strategies and operational focus, despite an increase in operating expenses.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.78 $0.69 $0.63 +23.8% Revenue $647.9M $634M $525M +23.4% Calculated Billings $742.7M -- $627.6M +18.3% Free Cash Flow $143.4M -- $100.8M +42.2%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Founded in 2007, Zscaler is a pioneer in cybersecurity, driving innovation with its Zero Trust Exchange platform. This platform offers comprehensive security solutions, overturning traditional perimeter-based approaches to a more secure, cloud-based model. By ensuring that users can access only necessary resources, Zero Trust architecture effectively reduces potential security threats.

Recently, Zscaler centered its efforts on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform, aiming to enhance security outcomes. Expanding its market presence, the company targets sectors such as federal agencies and international territories. Leveraging its scalable cloud-native solutions, Zscaler seeks to capture emerging demand in cloud security and computing.

Quarterly Highlights and Achievements

During the quarter, Zscaler reported noteworthy increases in revenue and profitability. Revenue grew by 23.4% year-over-year, supported by a continued demand for its cloud-native security services. Meanwhile, its non-GAAP net income rose to $127.1 million, up from $99.4 million in the same period last year.

Zscaler's free cash flow also demonstrated remarkable growth, increasing by 42.2% from $100.8 million to $143.4 million. Moreover, deferred revenue rose by 25% to $1,878.5 million, signifying strong subscription interest and anticipated future revenue streams.

Key advancements in Zscaler's service offerings included upgrades to its Zero Trust Network Access, further integrating with the RISE with SAP solutions. This move facilitates secure interactions for remote users, thereby heightening data protection aspects. Another significant development was the appointment of Phil Tee as EVP of AI Innovations. These actions are directed at propelling AI-driven security enhancements across Zscaler's platform.

Despite these achievements, Zscaler's operating expenses increased by 19% compared to last year, which could pose challenges for maintaining high-profit margins.

Future Outlook

Zscaler's management remains optimistic about future growth. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue is projected to range between $665 million and $667 million, with a non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.75 to $0.76. Annual projections are equally promising, with expected revenue of $2.640 billion to $2.654 billion. These forecasts underscore confidence in maintaining the demand for the company's Zero Trust capabilities.

Investors should track developments in Zscaler’s AI strategies and billing trajectory. Continued penetration into government and international sectors remains crucial, as does the response to rising operating expenses.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

