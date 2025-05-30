$ZS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,175,408,129 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZS:
$ZS Insider Trading Activity
$ZS insiders have traded $ZS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AJAY MANGAL has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 190,480 shares for an estimated $38,228,210.
- SYAM NAIR (CTO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,982 shares for an estimated $8,642,063.
- ROBERT SCHLOSSMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 16,528 shares for an estimated $3,473,249.
- REMO CANESSA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,636 shares for an estimated $2,124,196.
- ANDREW WILLIAM FRASER BROWN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,060,000
- MICHAEL J. RICH (CRO and President of WW Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,354 shares for an estimated $1,468,957.
- JAGTAR SINGH CHAUDHRY (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,018 shares for an estimated $1,002,674.
$ZS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $ZS stock to their portfolio, and 369 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,603,675 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,621,193
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,054,589 shares (+266.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,251,549
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,031,462 shares (+488.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $204,662,690
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 914,969 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,548,148
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 627,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,278,717
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 617,319 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,488,435
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 568,183 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,738,870
$ZS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$ZS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZS in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
$ZS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ZS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/15/2025
- Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $207.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $242.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $233.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $250.0 on 03/06/2025
