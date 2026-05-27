ZS Q3 Earnings Call Flags Prudent Growth Outlook

Zscaler, Inc. ZS used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto pair another strong growth quarter with a more measured near-term tone. Management highlighted AI-driven demand, record profitability and large platform expansions, but it also tempered expectations around sales leadership transitions and the pace of newer product uptake.

The setup mattered because the company raised full-year revenue, ARR, operating profit and earnings per share guidance, even as executives framed fourth-quarter and early fiscal 2027 assumptions conservatively. ZS reported adjusted EPS of $1.08, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00 by 7.73%, while revenue of $850.48 million beat the consensus estimate of $834 million by 1.88%.

Zscaler, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote

Zscaler Leans Into the AI Security Pitch

Chief executive officer Jay Chaudhry made the clearest strategic point of the call: Zscaler sees itself as the cybersecurity platform for the AI era. He argued that frontier models and AI agents are increasing enterprise risk, which he said raises the value of hiding applications from attackers and limiting lateral movement through Zero Trust architecture.

That framing was not just thematic. Chaudhry tied it to customer conversations, saying enterprises are moving quickly to secure AI applications, agents and data, and he positioned those needs as a long-duration tailwind rather than a one-quarter event.

The press release reinforced that emphasis through partnerships and product moves, including work with Anthropic and OpenAI, the launch of Project AI-Guardian and the announced intent to acquire Symmetry Systems to strengthen governance around AI agent communication.

ZS Shows Breadth Beyond Core User Security

Management spent considerable time showing that the growth story is broadening beyond traditional user-focused offerings. Chaudhry pointed to traction in Zero Trust Branch, Zero Trust Cloud and data security, describing the platform as moving customers toward “Zero Trust Everywhere.”

The customer examples supported that point. He cited an eight-figure upsell with a health care system deploying Zero Trust Branch across 2,000 sites, a seven-figure new logo with a health care technology company adopting multiple modules and a seven-figure cloud upsell with a large automotive manufacturer.

Those deal patterns also help explain why Zscaler ended the quarter with more than 700 Zero Trust Everywhere enterprises, up from more than 550 in the prior quarter. The company also said data security ARR surpassed $500 million and Zero Trust Branch ARR approximately tripled year over year.

Zscaler’s Quarter Backed Up the Story

Chief financial officer Kevin Rubin paired the strategic narrative with solid operating results. Revenue rose 25% year over year to $850.5 million, ARR increased 25% to $3.52 billion and non-GAAP operating margin reached 23%, an all-time high for the company.

Rubin also highlighted signs of deeper enterprise penetration. Customers generating more than $1 million of ARR rose to 748, customers above $100,000 of ARR reached 4,003 and remaining performance obligation grew about 30% to roughly $6.5 billion.

Cash flow was more mixed. Third-quarter operating cash flow was $198 million and free cash flow was $136 million, with free cash flow margin slipping to 16% from 18% a year earlier as the company absorbed timing effects and higher capital spending.

ZS Guidance Raised, but Caution Stayed

Zscaler raised full-year fiscal 2026 targets across key metrics. The company now expects ARR of $3.74 billion to $3.74 billion, revenue of $3.32 billion to $3.33 billion, non-GAAP operating income of $755 million to $757 million and non-GAAP EPS of $4.10 to $4.11.

For the fourth quarter, management guided revenue of $875 million to $878 million and non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 to $1.09. Rubin also offered an early fiscal 2027 view calling for total ARR and revenue growth of 16% to 17%.

The more cautious undertone came from assumptions, not current demand. Rubin said two sales leaders departed late in the quarter, prompting a prudent stance, while he also took a measured view on how quickly integrated SecOps offerings tied to Red Canary will ramp.

Zscaler Faces Sharp Questions on Execution

Analysts focused quickly on whether conservative guidance reflected more than normal prudence. A Deutsche Bank analyst pressed management on the sales leadership changes. Chaudhry and Rubin both stressed that the broader sales engine remains intact but that short-term disruption is possible during transitions.

Questions also centered on organic net new ARR and new logos. Rubin told Wolfe Research and Goldman Sachs analysts that upsell trends remain solid, but he took a tempered view of new logo contributions in the early fiscal 2027 outlook and said Red Canary should grow slower than the core business next year.

Chaudhry sounded more forceful when asked about AI-driven pipeline effects. He said inbound interest has accelerated sharply, though management is not assuming a meaningful Q4 benefit, instead pointing to fiscal 2027 as the more relevant period for that demand to show up.

ZS Leaves a Focused but Watchful Impression

Coming out of the call, management’s stance was disciplined rather than defensive. Chaudhry kept returning to architecture, platform breadth and AI security as the company’s main differentiators, while Rubin emphasized profitable growth and improving sales productivity.

The main watch items are clear. Investors now have to track whether leadership changes affect new logo execution, whether Red Canary integration broadens the platform on schedule and whether higher infrastructure costs put pressure on free cash flow beyond fiscal 2026.

Zacks Signals Still Point to a Mixed Setup

ZS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates more balanced near-term expectations than the stronger revision trends associated with the top two ranks. That fits a stock where earnings execution remains solid, but estimate changes after the quarter will matter most in shaping the next move. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores add nuance. ZS has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of D. Under the Zacks framework, the B growth grade is the strongest signal in the current mix, while the weaker value, momentum and VGM readings suggest a less favorable all-around setup. The Zacks Rank can still change as analysts revise estimates following these results.

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