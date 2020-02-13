ZS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.95, changing hands as high as $62.26 per share. Zscaler Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.05 per share, with $89.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.90.

