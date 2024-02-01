ZROZ Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ZROZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the ZROZ ETF (Symbol: ZROZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.97, changing hands as high as $82.90 per share. ZROZ shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZROZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZROZ's low point in its 52 week range is $64.03 per share, with $100.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.89.

