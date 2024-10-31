ZOZO Reports Solid Growth in Semi-Annual Results

ZOZO (JP:3092) has released an update.

ZOZO, Inc. reported a 9.5% increase in net sales to 98.8 billion yen for the semi-annual period ending September 2024, with a modest rise in operating profit and ordinary profit. The company also announced a rise in dividends and maintained its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, showcasing steady growth despite economic challenges.

