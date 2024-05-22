Zotefoams PLC Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC, a leader in cellular materials technology, has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with shareholders approving key proposals including director elections and a final dividend for the year. The company confirmed substantial shareholder participation with over 58% of issued share capital casting votes. Additionally, Zotefoams is set to make AGM resolutions available for public inspection, adhering to the Listing Rule 9.6 requirements.

