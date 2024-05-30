News & Insights

Zotefoams Insiders Execute Share Transactions

May 30, 2024 — 10:20 am EDT

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC has disclosed recent share transactions by key insiders, including sales and purchases of ordinary shares by directors and senior executives. Notably, Group CFO G C McGrath sold 10,000 shares and then repurchased a slightly smaller number at a different price, resulting in a minor change in his beneficial interest. These transactions align with the UK Market Abuse Regulation requirements and reflect ongoing financial activities within the company’s leadership.

