Zotefoams Executives Trade Company Shares

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC, a leader in cellular materials technology, has reported share transactions by top management, with former Group CEO D B Stirling selling 125,000 shares after retiring, yet retaining a significant holding. In contrast, Company Chair Lynn Drummond acquired 1,702 shares, signaling confidence in the firm’s stability and growth prospects. These transactions are part of the company’s compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:ZTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.