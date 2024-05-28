News & Insights

Zotefoams Executives Trade Company Shares

May 28, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC, a leader in cellular materials technology, has reported share transactions by top management, with former Group CEO D B Stirling selling 125,000 shares after retiring, yet retaining a significant holding. In contrast, Company Chair Lynn Drummond acquired 1,702 shares, signaling confidence in the firm’s stability and growth prospects. These transactions are part of the company’s compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

