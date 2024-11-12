News & Insights

Zotefoams Directors Boost Holdings Through Share Incentive Plan

November 12, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC recently announced that its directors, including CEO Ronan Michael Cox and CFO Gary Christopher McGrath, increased their stake in the company through its Share Incentive Plan. The shares were purchased at £3.6443 each, highlighting confidence in the company’s growth prospects. This move could pique investor interest as it indicates strong internal belief in the company’s future success.

