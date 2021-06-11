Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zosano Pharma Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Zosano Pharma had US$1.63m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$26.9m in cash, leading to a US$25.3m net cash position.

A Look At Zosano Pharma's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:ZSAN Debt to Equity History June 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Zosano Pharma had liabilities of US$14.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.15m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$26.9m and US$243.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$4.57m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Zosano Pharma could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Zosano Pharma has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Zosano Pharma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, Zosano Pharma shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it can sell some of its new medical technology.

So How Risky Is Zosano Pharma?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Zosano Pharma had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$41m and booked a US$33m accounting loss. With only US$25.3m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Importantly, Zosano Pharma's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Zosano Pharma (including 3 which are a bit unpleasant) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

