Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) closed at $1.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 76.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 7%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Zosano Pharma Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Zosano Pharma Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$2.80 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Zosano Pharma Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Zosano Pharma Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

