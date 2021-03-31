Cryptocurrencies

Zora Gets In on NFT Funding Craze With $8M Raise, SEC Documents Show

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
The homepage of the Zora NFT marketplace on March 31, 2021.

Zora, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has raised nearly $8 million in equity sales, according to regulatory documents seen by CoinDesk.

The documents show Zora Labs recently completed the funding round with five investors participating. Their identities were not immediately known and it was unclear at press time whether the raise includes last October’s $2 million seed round.

Co-creator Jacob Horne, a Coinbase ex-pat, did not return calls. Previous seed investors including streetwear designer Jeff Staple and Coinbase Ventures did not immediately return requests for comment.

Related: NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Add Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol for Gas-Free Trading

Regardless of size, the raise demonstrates the accelerating flood of venture capital into the booming NFT ecosystem.

Dozens of crypto firms are raising millions – sometimes hundreds of millions – of dollars through equity sales. Especially in the NFT space.

Just yesterday, Dapper Labs, the creator of NBA Top Shot, announced a $305 million funding round; SuperRare, a gallery-esque NFT showroom, raised $9 million from Mark Cuban and others.

As for Zora, you can read it here first before the press release goes out.

