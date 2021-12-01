Zooplus recommends shareholders to accept delisting tender offer

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus ZO1G.DE recommended on Wednesday that its remaining shareholders accept the delisting tender offer by Hellman & Friedman and EQT for 480 euros ($542.59) per share.

The delisting will become effective once the acceptance period for the all-cash tender offer expires on Jan. 12, 2022, Zooplus' management and supervisory boards said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

