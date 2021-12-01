Zooplus recommends shareholders to accept delisting tender offer

Zuzanna Szymanska Reuters
German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus recommended on Wednesday that its remaining shareholders accept the delisting tender offer by Hellman & Friedman and EQT for 480 euros ($542.59) per share.

The delisting will become effective once the acceptance period for the all-cash tender offer expires on Jan. 12, 2022, Zooplus' management and supervisory boards said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

