Markets
KKR

Zooplus Confirms Talks On Potential Takeover Offer By KKR

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - zooplus AG confirmed Tuesday that it is in discussions with the financial investor KKR with regard to a potential voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of the German online pet supply retailer.

At this stage, the outcome of the discussions with the interested parties KKR and EQT remains open. Both the company have approached zoopluswith a qualified and credible financial as well as strategic proposal, and are therefore provided with access to the same level of information, zooplus said in a statement.

However, zooplus said there is no certainty whether the discussions will eventually result in a public takeover offer by either of those parties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular