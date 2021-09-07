Zooplus confirms KKR has joined list of suitors

Sept 7 (Reuters) - German online pet shop chain Zooplus ZO1G.DE said on Tuesday it is in discussions about a possible takeover offer with the financial investor KKR KKR.N, confirming media reports.

Zooplus said the outcome of the discussions with KKR and rival EQT EQTAB.ST is still open and there is no certainty the discussions will result in a takeover offer, though both companies have presented a credible financial and strategic proposal.

Zooplus said last month that its board had agreed a 3 billion euro ($3.56 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman.

($1 = 0.8432 euros)

