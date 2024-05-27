News & Insights

Stocks

Zoono Secures Additional Funds for Global Expansion

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has successfully raised an additional A$500k in working capital through a private placement of shares to professional and sophisticated investors. The funds are earmarked for accelerating the development of shelf-life extension technology for supermarkets and boosting marketing efforts across China, India, and the United States. Zoono specializes in long-lasting, eco-friendly antimicrobial products and operates on a global scale with a diverse product range.

For further insights into AU:ZNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.