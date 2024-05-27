Zoono Secures Additional Funds for Global Expansion

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has successfully raised an additional A$500k in working capital through a private placement of shares to professional and sophisticated investors. The funds are earmarked for accelerating the development of shelf-life extension technology for supermarkets and boosting marketing efforts across China, India, and the United States. Zoono specializes in long-lasting, eco-friendly antimicrobial products and operates on a global scale with a diverse product range.

