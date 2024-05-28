Zoono Group’s Strategic Share Placement

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has announced a new small placement to raise funds, with 18,518,514 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX under the ticker ZNO, effective May 28, 2024. This move to increase the company’s capital was not previously announced and was executed on the same day as the share issuance.

