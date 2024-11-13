News & Insights

Zoono Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support

November 13, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, with over 75% shareholder approval for the 2024 remuneration report. The company avoided a ‘second strike’ under the Corporations Act, ensuring stability in its governance structure. This biotech firm, known for its innovative antimicrobial solutions, continues to strengthen its market position with global regulatory approvals.

