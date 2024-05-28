News & Insights

Zoono Group Secures A$500,000 in Share Issuance

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has successfully raised A$500,000 through the issuance of 18.5 million shares at 2.7 cents each, under the exemption provided by section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This capital raise aligns with all necessary regulatory requirements, with no undisclosed ‘excluded information’ as per the Act’s provisions. Zoono specializes in long-lasting, eco-friendly antimicrobial products, promoting health and safety worldwide.

