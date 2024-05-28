Zoono Group Secures A$500,000 in Share Issuance

Zoono Group Limited (AU:ZNO) has released an update.

Zoono Group Limited has successfully raised A$500,000 through the issuance of 18.5 million shares at 2.7 cents each, under the exemption provided by section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act. This capital raise aligns with all necessary regulatory requirements, with no undisclosed ‘excluded information’ as per the Act’s provisions. Zoono specializes in long-lasting, eco-friendly antimicrobial products, promoting health and safety worldwide.

For further insights into AU:ZNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.