Zoom’s pandemic hedge

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Zoom Video Communications is trying to figure out how to thrive post-pandemic. Its $14.7 billion diversification effort in buying call center software firm Five9 failed as Zoom’s stock plummeted, losing half its value in 12 months to $53 billion on Friday. An agreement with American Express Global Busines Travel, announced Friday is a strange answer.

GBT is merging https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005244/en/American-Express-Global-Business-Travel-the-world%E2%80%99s-leading-B2B-travel-platform-to-go-public-via-combination-with-Apollo-Strategic-Growth-Capital with a special-purpose acquisition company backed by Apollo Global Management in a $5.3 billion deal. Zoom and other investors are chipping in $335 million in total alongside. The investment is partly a hedge if real-life meetings replace virtual ones. The price looks reasonable, at 10 times https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1820872/000110465921146140/tm2134032d2_425.htm adjusted EBITDA, some 30% less than rival Amadeus IT.

Zoom may hope for more, like forging a close relationship and having its online events service collaborate with GBT’s conference business. Yet the two could have just pledged to work together without a Zoom investment. And Zoom shareholders may wonder if such a veer is a worrying signal. (By Robert Cyran)

