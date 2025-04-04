Is Zoom's Expanding AI Integration a Sign to Buy the Stock Now?

Zoom Communications, Inc. ZM shares have gained 16.4% in the trailing 12-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 5.4% and 9.5%, respectively. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 8.3% in the same time frame.



The company’s shares have been riding on its successful launch of Zoom AI Companion, whose monthly active users accelerated to 68% sequentially in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Zoom AI Companion is the driving force behind Zoom’s transformation into an AI-first company, and the ongoing addition of advanced agentic capabilities is helping the stock sustain its performance.

How Zoom is Fending Off Competition Through AI Integration

Zoom endures rivalry from legacy web-based meeting services providers like Cisco Systems’ CSCO Webex, and bundled productivity solution providers with video functionality, including Microsoft’s MSFT Teams and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Workspace. Both Cisco Systems Webex and Microsoft Teams provide capabilities, including online meetings, team messaging and file sharing. Alphabet’s Google Workspace offers an all-in-one productivity platform that integrates video conferencing through Google Meet with email, calendar, chat, and collaboration tools. Shares of Cisco Systems have returned 18.1%, while those of Microsoft and Alphabet have lost 12.3% and 1.1%, respectively, in the trailing 12 months.



Despite this competition, Zoom is considered as the golden standard for video conferencing. It has expanded beyond video meetings into Zoom Phone, Zoom Contact Center, Workvivo and Zoom Rooms. Furthermore, its AI-powered innovations set it apart. Workvivo by Zoom recently launched Workvivo AI, an intelligent workplace assistant that helps make internal communication effortless. By offering this tool for free, Zoom will boost productivity for users, which will likely strengthen customer loyalty and retention.

Zoom Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoom Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Communications, Inc. Quote

In March, Zoom introduced and added agentic AI skills to its AI Companion, which will help users enhance productivity by autonomously performing tasks like scheduling and document creation. Additionally, ZM expanded the AI Companion's capabilities across business services. It now offers specialized agents designed for customer service, marketing, and sales, further solidifying its position as an AI-first company. With continuous innovation, strategic expansion, and a strong focus on AI, Zoom is well-positioned to thrive amid competition.

ZM Offers Promising Q1 Fiscal 2026 Guidance

ZM expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.29-$1.31 and revenues in the band of $1.162-$1.167 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZM’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $1.30 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 90 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.1%.



ZM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.33%.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

ZM Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Zoom’s evolution into an AI-first platform signals strong upside potential as it continues to innovate and solve real business challenges. Its user-friendly software, ease of deployment, and expanding global footprint make it a preferred choice among enterprises, amid intense competition. The company maintains a robust balance sheet with approximately $7.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of Jan. 31, 2025. This enables Zoom to be well-equipped to fuel its AI-driven strategy. As organizations increasingly adopt generative AI to boost productivity, Zoom’s tailored solutions across communication and workflow management are likely to improve customer adoption, retention and long-term growth.



ZM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting a compelling entry point in the stock for investors now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.