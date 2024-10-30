News & Insights

Stocks

Zoomlion Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. has reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing a 4.42% increase in net profit attributable to equity shareholders, despite a 13.89% drop in operating income compared to the same period last year. The company’s basic earnings per share also saw an 11.11% rise, reflecting a stable performance in a challenging market environment.

For further insights into HK:1157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZLIOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.