Zoomlion Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. has reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing a 4.42% increase in net profit attributable to equity shareholders, despite a 13.89% drop in operating income compared to the same period last year. The company’s basic earnings per share also saw an 11.11% rise, reflecting a stable performance in a challenging market environment.

