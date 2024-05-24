Zoomlion Proposes New Governance Amendments

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. has announced the withdrawal of its previous amendments to the Articles and the procedural rules for meetings, proposing new changes for shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. These updates aim to align the company with the latest laws and regulations, promising a detailed circular to shareholders shortly. The board’s commitment to compliance and governance reflects its proactive approach to corporate management.

