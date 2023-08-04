Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) Price Target Increased by 9.97% to 4.19

The average one-year price target for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) has been revised to 4.19 / share. This is an increase of 9.97% from the prior estimate of 3.81 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.99 to a high of 5.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.06% from the latest reported closing price of 4.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 23.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1157 is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.92% to 93,304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,776K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,855K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,773K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8,448K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,445K shares, representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 15.22% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,856K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,620K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,485K shares, representing a decrease of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 14.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.