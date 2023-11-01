Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) Price Target Increased by 15.17% to 4.72

The average one-year price target for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) has been revised to 4.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.17% from the prior estimate of 4.10 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.08 to a high of 5.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 14.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1157 is 0.06%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.79% to 83,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,776K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,773K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8,448K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,434K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares, representing a decrease of 26.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,620K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.