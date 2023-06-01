Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) Price Target Decreased by 17.56% to 3.89

The average one-year price target for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (HKEX:1157) has been revised to 3.89 / share. This is an decrease of 17.56% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.82 to a high of 4.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from the latest reported closing price of 3.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 34.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1157 is 0.11%, an increase of 70.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.04% to 109,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,855K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 47.52% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,773K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,727K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,857K shares, representing a decrease of 21.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 14.80% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 7,445K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,721K shares, representing an increase of 23.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 101.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,856K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,687K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 49.15% over the last quarter.

