Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (SEHK:1157) Price Target Increased by 8.17% to 4.49

The average one-year price target for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (SEHK:1157) has been revised to 4.49 / share. This is an increase of 8.17% from the prior estimate of 4.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.38 to a high of 5.88 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.02% from the latest reported closing price of 5.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1157 is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 80,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,196K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 4.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,032K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,776K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 1.82% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8,448K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,191K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,434K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1157 by 2.66% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,620K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.