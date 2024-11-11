Zoomlion Gains Shareholder Support for H Share Buyback

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co (HK:1157) has released an update.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. successfully passed a special resolution at its recent extraordinary general meeting, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its issued H shares. The overwhelming majority of votes were in favor, indicating strong shareholder support for this strategic move. This decision aligns with the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value in a competitive market.

