ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Price Target Increased by 8.22% to 22.25

The average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies (NasdaqGS:ZI) has been revised to 22.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.22% from the prior estimate of 20.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.07% from the latest reported closing price of 17.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 861 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZI is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 388,162K shares. The put/call ratio of ZI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 35,244K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,377K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 21.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,098K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,571K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 87.18% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 22,120K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 13,481K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 11,453K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 67.12% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

