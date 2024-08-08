ZoomInfo Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 3 1 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.96, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has decreased by 27.82% from the previous average price target of $16.57.

The perception of ZoomInfo Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Sell $7.00 $11.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $14.00 $19.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $12.00 $17.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $13.00 $16.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $7.00 $9.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $16.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $9.00 $14.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $9.50 $20.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $15.00 $25.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $15.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00

Unveiling the Story Behind ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Financial Insights: ZoomInfo Technologies

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -8.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZoomInfo Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

