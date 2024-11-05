Bearish flow noted in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies with 5,288 puts trading, or 6x expected. Most active are Nov-24 9 puts and 11/8 weekly 12 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.20, while ATM IV is up over 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ZI:
- ZoomInfo Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Class Action Lawsuit Against ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)
- ZoomInfo renews TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification, CCPA Validation
- ZoomInfo Technologies put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP for More Information – ZI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.