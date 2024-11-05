ZoomInfo Technologies put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies with 5,288 puts trading, or 6x expected. Most active are Nov-24 9 puts and 11/8 weekly 12 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.20, while ATM IV is up over 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

