ZoomInfo Technologies options imply 13.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies is 7.4x normal with calls leading puts 5:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.5%, or $1.80, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 17.3%.
