ZoomInfo Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies with 7,920 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 50.29%. Dec-24 12 calls and Jun-25 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on February 10th.
