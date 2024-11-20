ZoomInfo Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies with 14,712 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 7 points to 49.57%. Dec-24 12 calls and Dec-24 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on February 10th.
