ZoomInfo Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in ZoomInfo (ZI) Technologies with 1,339 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 73.92%. Nov-24 12 calls and Jan-25 12.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

